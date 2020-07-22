14 People Hospitalized Following Shooting At A Chicago Funeral Home

At least 14 people who were attending a funeral in Chicago, Illinois were hospitalized on Tuesday after sustaining gunshot wounds.

Chicago Police Department First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said during a press conference, that the conditions of the victims “are unknown at this time.” All of the victims were adults.

The unfortunate incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night at Rhodes Funeral Services in the Gresham area of Chicago. According to reports from CNN, people in a black vehicle drove by the funeral home and opened fire and a few people who were attending the funeral reportedly shot back. Authorities later found 60 shell casings on the premises.

“Right now, it’s not known if anyone was not a part of the funeral or a part of the vehicle,” Eric Carter said, according to WBBM-TV. “Of the 14 victims, it’s unknown right now if there were any bystanders, so to speak.”

The Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, addressed the shooting on Twitter, saying that “far too many have suffered” and pleaded with her city, saying, “this cannot be who we are.”

Far too many have suffered. Far too many have attended funerals and tried to start the process of healing entire communities following another senseless tragedy. When a person picks up a gun, we suffer as a city. This cannot be who we are. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 22, 2020

Police spokesman Hector Alfaro said that a person of interest is being interviewed by police, but no arrests have been made so far.