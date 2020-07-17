Made It Through: A Gallery Of Celebrities Who Survived Gunshot Wounds

The world is still rocking from the news that Megan Thee Stallion was shot over the weekend. What was originally reported as her stepping on glass turned out to be a gunshot wound. Reports were swirling that Tory Lanez pulled the trigger but now they are saying that it was intentional.

TMZ had the scoop:

Tory Lanez allegedly opened fire on Megan Thee Stallion early Sunday morning after arguing with her and her friend … according to sources directly connected to the investigation.

We’re told the argument started after the group left a Hollywood Hills party together in the chauffeur-driven SUV, and at some point, Megan and her friend, Kelsey Nicole, wanted out of the vehicle.

Our sources say Tory opened fire from inside the vehicle, and allegedly hit Meg in the feet twice. TMZ broke the story … LAPD pulled over Tory’s ride a short time later. Megan’s feet were clearly bleeding on the sidewalk as she followed police instructions to exit the vehicle.