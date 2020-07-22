Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Blamed Network In 911 Call, Singer’s Family Expresses Concern

More details are being released surrounding Tamar Braxton as she continues to recover after an alleged attempt to end her own life.

As we previously reported Tamar is on the mend and is receiving mental health treatment at a Los Angeles hospital that has top specialists for those struggling with depression, anxiety, and sexual assault trauma.

Now TMZ has shared the 911 call her boyfriend David Adefeso made when he found her unresponsive in their Ritz Carlton hotel room.

We’re choosing not to share the call here but in it, he expresses concerns about Tamar mixing her anti-depressants with alcohol and ultimately blames “her network” [WE tv] for making her upset.

“She’s been drinking, it’s like a half a bottle, she’s on medication for depression, I don’t know how much,” said David on the call. She was very angry earlier on, she had trouble with her network … the company she’s working with. And they did something today. No no way.” “F***ing network.”

While talking to the 911 operator David tearfully added,

“And it’s come to this. When do you get free? At what point are you really free?” ‘They’ve taken away her happiness, everything, and she holds back everything!”

TMZ adds that Tamar and David saw the pilot episode and promo late last week for her new reality show, ‘Get Ya Life!’ and David, in particular, was upset about how he was portrayed in it –“and his reaction, in turn, made Tamar upset.”

That apparently caused concern for the family who believe that Tamar’s “mood swings tend to align with his.” TMZ also adds that the family’s positively perplexed as to why David brought up their issues with the network while trying to get an ambulance for an unconscious Tay Tay.

“Our sources say Tamar’s relatives find it strange David was discussing details of her alleged network beef while she was desperately in need of medical attention. We’re told the family believes it’s further proof David was the one who really had issues with the show’s editorial choices. Tamar’s family has noticed a change since she started seeing David … according to our sources, who say Tamar’s mood swings tend to align with how David’s feeling. They also say he’s very involved in her business decisions.”

If you’re curious about what’s so upsetting at Tamar’s show, the pilot allegedly showed David looking “controlling” and “demanding.” At one point it also allegedly showed him steaming mad at Tamar trying out a 45-day sex cleanse as part of a spiritual journey.

Here’s a super tease for the show.

No matter what happened behind the scenes, it’s clear that Tamar was in severe distress. We’re glad to hear that she’s getting the help she deserves.