Pretty Dummy Problems: 10 Times Draya Michele Proved She Isn’t The Brightest Crayon In The Box

We love looking at Draya. She’s super pretty with one of the baddest bodies on the gram. It’s just when she opens her mouth and says things–really, really dumb things–that remember to reminds us things always swerve left and become uncomfortable for everybody

And for reasons unknown, she’s always opening her mouth and saying things and putting her foot in that mouth with the latest example being her cringe-worthy comments about Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s seemingly abusive relationship.

“I predict that they had some sort of ‘Bobby and Whitney’ love that drove them down this “Snapped-esque” road and I’m here for that,” she joked on Van Lathan’s Red Pill podcast.

“I want you to like me so much that if I’m trynna get out the car and you’re like “no, get your f**** ass in the car” and I’m like “no n****” and you’re like “BOAW BOAW”. I like n*ggas,” she added while cackling.

Naturally, this didn’t go over well AT ALL and served as YET ANOTHER reminder of Draya’s bird-brained shenanigans that we compiled for you on the flip.