Cam’Ron Posted A Horrendously Transphobic Meme About Megan Thee Stallion; Internet Erupts

In case you’ve been under a rock for the past week, you should know by now that Megan Thee Stallion was the victim of a gunshot wound after a party at Kylie Jenner’s place. Allegations abound that the person responsible is one Tory Lanez and subsequent news reports indicate that this was intentional. The story then changes to news about domestic violence.

This, clearly, is a serious issue. However, so many people on the internet are making jokes about all of it. That includes Draya Michele, who jokes about wanting that kind of “love.” 50 Cent posted up all sorts of jokes and memes about it all. But maybe the most inexcusable, disgusting of them all came from one Cam’ron. He reposted this:

Okay, let’s lay down the problems here:

1. It’s saying clearly that Megan Thee Stallion is trans because she’s…tall?

2. It’s saying that trans people deserve to get shot.

3. It’s saying that any trans person who reveals they are trans should also be shot.

Megan defended herself on Twitter by sending this blanket statement out:

“And f*** all the h** a** n**** making jokes about it too🖕🏾 I’ll talk about shit when I get ready”

