“Dumb B*** That S*** Ain’t F*** Funny”: Megan Thee Stallion And Twitter DRAGS Draya Michele For Making Light Of Her Getting Shot

Celebrity reactions to Tory Lanez allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion last week have been disappointing to say the least. So many people from 50 Cent to regular fans have turned a serious domestic violence incident into a joke. Now, sadly, we can add Draya Michele to the list of celebrities who are making light of it all. On July 22nd, the Basketball Wives star co-hosted the Wine & Weed podcast alongside media personality Van Lathan. Draya added insult to injury by comparing the situation to the rocky relationship between Bobby Brown and the late great Whitney Houston. She said:

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that you know, drove them down this Snapped-esque type of road and, I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot, too.”

This was…stupid as hell to say the least. Seeing Draya promote domestic violence and act like it’s all good is a bad look. A bad look to which Megan responded to on Twitter:

Dumb bitch that shit ain’t fucking funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a nigga — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 22, 2020

Draya’s insensitive comments are sure as hell dumb, especially considering the fact that days before, Meg took to twitter to express that she felt “hurt” and “traumatized” that the internet was poking fun at the shooting. She wrote in a tweet:

“Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized”

After the backlash, Draya quickly jumped on Twitter and responded with an apology:

“I truly don’t glorify domestic violence… I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry.”

That didn’t stop the internet from BLASTING Draya for her stupidity. It seems like every time she has someone’s good graces she does something like this. SMH

