Vibrators On High: Here’s What Happened When Ryan Henry Unveiled His OnlyFans Page

Christmas has come early for fans of Black Ink Chicago star Ryan Henry. This season of his reality show may be ending soon, but he’s going to continue pushing out content through an OnlyFans page and twitter fans are going nuts!

Ryan Henry got an Only Fans? Kudos to that king pic.twitter.com/CBhRrfMoYb — Belaicnaga Parris’s Revenge (@LilAioli) July 23, 2020

The 9Mag tattoo boss made the announcement on Instagram that he was opening up subscriptions to his exclusive content on OnlyFans, starting a mere $28.49 a month. Conveniently, the creation of Ryan’s subscription-only account comes just a day after fans went crazy over a shirtless photo of him hanging on a yacht. Smart!

OnlyFans, the risque social media platform, has grown popularity amongst influencers and celebs. Essentially, fans can subscribe to their favorite stars OnlyFans page to gain access to special and should we say X-rated content with subscriptions ranging anywhere from $4 to $50 dollars a month. Back in May, celebs rushed to create their pages amidst the COVID 19 lockdown as a way for supporters to stay connected, and some have gotten widely creative with the new trend. Blac Chyna was amongst many who hopped on the wave and created her page to share foot fetish videos with followers. Some other notable mentions go to Safaree and Erica Mena and Grammy Award-winning producer The Dream who used the platform to promote his new album Sextape 4. Most recently model Rubi Rose made $100K in two-days posting on OnlyFans.

Fans complained however that her content was PG and the same content she already posted on her social channels.

If you’re wondering if Ryan went the “OnlyFans” route because he’s eager to make fast money, he says that’s not the case. Ryan clarified in his comments that he’d be going the Rubi Rose route and only posting PG cooking content, not the risque content fans are looking for.

IG user: Damn. Not filming is really f**king with yall money huh? Cant even be mad Ryan: on the contrary… IG user: is it for your cooking cause we wana know ?? @ryanhenrytattoo Ryan: absolutely, pancake recipe lol

Pancakes or whatever it is, Ryan is already collecting coins from people, hit the flip to see how they’re reacting to his content so far.