Welp: For His 3 Month Stint In The NBA Bubble, J.R. Smith Only Packed 7 Pairs Of Underwear

J.R. Smith really knows how to make a good headline.

During an interview with Spectrum SportsNet on Wednesday, the Lakers substitute revealed that when he was packing for the NBA bubble—which means taking enough for potentially being locked in for 3 months—he didn’t pack nearly enough underwear or socks.

“Honestly, I packed like seven because I thought I’d be good for once a day,” J.R. revealed. “But I ain’t calculate all the showers in between everything that I be doing, so I’ve been running through in like two, three days. We’ve got a great laundry system, though. We’ve got a great laundry system, so I’m good.”

J.R. says he didn't pack enough underwear for the bubble 😂💀https://t.co/TxIxEnAGy8 pic.twitter.com/jMbEnS8OwR — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) July 22, 2020

J.R. definitely ignored the first rule of packing for a vacation (or a 3 month work trip to Disney World): always bring more than you think you need.

Luckily for the baller, though, his comments about the laundry set up do look pretty impressive. A Twitter page dedicated to showing some of the living arrangements that the NBA players have within the bubble showed off an absolutely insane laundry room, which was adapted from a batting cage.

they turned a whole batting cage into a laundry room in the bubble 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/RK5uV01W5s — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 12, 2020

There were some underwear companies in the replies of that clip on Twitter offering to send some goods, so J.R. has a lot of options here if he wants to add to his collection of drawls. Either way, we can always count on J.R. Smith for some entertainment before, during, and after a game.