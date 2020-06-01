ENERGY: J.R. Smith Beat The Brakes Off A ‘Motherfu***ing White Boy’ Who Allegedly Vandalized His Car Following Los Angeles Protests

J.R. Smith might have had a lot of funny moments on the basketball court, but the man is not playing around when it comes to his belongings. Over the weekend, the NBA star beat the s**t out of a man who allegedly smashed his car window following the peaceful Los Angeles protests turning violent.

Thanks to footage obtained by TMZ Sports, the 6’6″ baller unleashed some seriously intense kicks on the man, hitting him in the head several times. When the other guy finally makes it up to his feet, J.R. delivered one final punch to the face. Once some of Smith’s friends began to step in, the other guy ran off the second he got the chance.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers star went on to explain the fight in a video message posted to social media, saying, “One of these motherfu***ing white boys didn’t know where he was going and broke my f***ing window in my truck.”

https://twitter.com/TheHoopCentral/status/1267229570064805888?s=20

Smith went on to say that his truck was parked in a residential area, away from the stores that were being looted nearby. According to TMZ, the incident took place around the Fairfax area near the famous Flight Club sneaker shop, which had just been looted that night.

Check out footage of the altercation for yourself down below: