BOSSIPSounds: Bree Runway x Maliibu Miiitch ‘Gucci’ [Video]

In #BOSSIPSounds news there’s a new artist burning up social media we’re putting on your radar.

Bree Runway is a Hackney hailing rapper who’s dropped a visual for her track “Gucci”, the follow up to the recent remix of Rina Sawayama’s “XS” and her technicolor overload of “Damn Daniel” featuring Yung Baby Tate.

According to Bree, the video for “Gucci” is very intentional about focusing on beauty especially amid the pandemic and the current social climate in the wake of police brutality protests.

“As a young black woman, I definitely felt like I was living through various pandemics during the pandemic,” said Bree in a statement. “From COVID-19 to the global outrage of George Floyd’s death and having race at the world’s forefront louder than ever, being bombarded with footage of my people being constantly mishandled through the protests and even more police brutality incidents, it was all so overwhelming. Being black is a joy and my biggest blessing, but during this time I’ve been heavily reminded of the pain, the lack of privilege, and trauma attached to my complexion so much that I almost forgot myself. So, I decided that “Bree will continue to be Bree, her black and excellent self.” Instead of focusing on the pain, I chose to be excellent and luxurious. I chose to adore my skin and celebrate my African features, and to ooze opulence. I’m a special diamond, and although sometimes the world wants to rob me of that perception, I refuse to forget, and I hope everyone listening and watching feels and channels that energy. We’re special. Don’t you ever forget.”

In recent years, Bree Runway has garnered co-signs from Missy Elliot, Doja Cat, and Kehlani, and has been featured in The Guardian and Complex.

Watch her video for “Gucci” featuring Maliibu Miiitch below.

Hate it or love it???