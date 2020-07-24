A Lil’ Positivity: Michael B. Jordan Teams Up With Color Of Change To Launch #ChangeHollywood Initiative Aimed At Industry Inclusion

Michael B. Jordan is doing his part to make sure Hollywood changes itself for the better.

In an effort to both promote and support inclusion in the film industry for Black creatives, the actor has teamed up with Color of Change to create #ChangeHollywood: an initiative to help launch change in the media world.

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, this initiative will give companies, executives, staff, and talent recommendations and resources to support efforts in inclusion. Directories, templates, audit analysis, taskforce convenings, writer’s rooms, and consulting sessions will also be offered, all in an effort for there to be measurable ways to see where progress has been made throughout the industry.

“The legacy of racism in Hollywood is long and unforgivable: excluding Black talent, silencing Black voices, derailing Black careers, and using the economic power of the industry to prop up police who target and enact violence on Black communities,” Rashad Robinson, the president of Color Of Change, said. “We know from our advocacy that the industry won’t change on it’s own, so we’re building off our current work to hold Hollywood accountable to offer these resources and a roadmap toward enacting racial justice. From the writers’ rooms to the streets, we are energized and ready to help Hollywood follow through on their statements that Black lives matter.”

Jordan also spoke on the project, emphasizing the fact that it is only a roadmap for future plans of inclusion within Hollywood.

“This roadmap is just the beginning of the journey to racial justice. We are all accomplices in the fight to transform Hollywood, and we invite content creators and industry leaders to join us in working together to #ChangeHollywood,” Michael B. Jordan explained. “We look forward to including a variety of voices in doing what we do best: telling authentic stories, bringing people together, partnering with influential artists, and changing the rules of the game.”

To check out the full outline of resources and steps that #ChangeHollywood plans to implement, visit ChangeHollywood.org.