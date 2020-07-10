Megan Thee Stallion’s Latest Cake Fest Had Michael B. Jordan In The Comments Sparking MORE Smithereens Smashing Speculation

Megan Thee Stallion is always good for some chaotic internet-destroying. You just never know when it’s coming. For some reason on Thursday, Megan decided to get everyone lusty by posting her cakes and her new bestie having some poolside fun. We still don’t know who the young lady is but she is just as caked out as Megan and the world can’t really handle that amount of junkage in the trunk.

Seriously, this is something that we are blessed to be alive during. How can this be possible?

We need to put these IG posts in the Smithsonian. Megan loves us so much.

The thing is we aren’t the only people who are big fans here. Michael B. Jordan hopped in the comments and offered his thirstiness. To that, Megan even responded. They’ve been having this back and forth for a while now and the internet is ready to do what we do best: speculate! Hit the flip and see the comments and reactions.