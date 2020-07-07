We Were Rooting For You! How Terry Crews Went From Beloved Hollywood Star To Sellout Out Of Nowhere

Terry Crews is gone, y’all. It seems like just yesterday he was a beloved and championed member of the Black celebrity world and now he’s become one of the biggest tap-dancing sellouts we can ever remember. His sellout meter went to maximum and he hasn’t looked back. On Monday night he went to Don Lemon’s show and had more trash things to say about Black Lives Matter:

Don Lemon tells Terry Crews that the Black Lives Matter movement is only about police brutality and not about crime in minority communities. “If you want to start that issue, why don’t you start it.”

pic.twitter.com/SPEBgMv1nm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 7, 2020

“There are some very militant type forces in Black Lives Matter and what I was issuing was a warning.” He continued: “I’ve been a part of different groups and you see how extremes can really go far and go wild. When a warning is seen as detrimental to the movement, how can you ever have checks and balances?

Black people wanting to work with other races are being views as sellouts, they’re being called Uncle Toms, you start to understand you’re actually being controlled.

I don’t want to move from one oppressor to the next.”

He got his a$$ handed to him by Don Lemon and it was ugly. How did this even happen? How did Terry Crews go from celebrated Black star to one of the most hated in the game.

Hit the flip to see the depressing, dramatic journey.