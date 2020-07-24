Arrivederci! Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Orders Christopher Columbus Statue Removed For “Public Safety”

Chicago’s name is always in somebody’s mouth. Typically a white person who doesn’t really give a s#!t about Chicago but would rather use the city as a way to deflect from the issue at hand. Donald Trump is definitely at the top of the list of people who engage in those sorts of shenanigans.

Ole 45 vowed to send the same secretly shady federal agent-soldiers who are currently occupying Portland to Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot is NOT having it. During an MSNBC interview with Joy Reid, Lightfoot was defiant when asked what she would do if troops are sent.

Lightfoot’s comments come in response to the high-profile protests that have gone down in Chicago’s Grant Park in recent weeks over the controversial Christopher Columbus statue. CBS Chicago reported that on July 17th, a chaotic showdown happened during a protest in Grant Park where police and protesters violently clashed and dozens of people were injured. Many angry Chicagoans were seen scaling the statue and throwing ropes around it in an attempt to tear it down.

Late last night, according to NBC Chicago, Mayor Lightfoot ordered the statue removed and issued a statement.

Statue of Christopher Columbus that drew chaotic protests in Chicago's Grant Park taken down by crews as watching crowd cheers. https://t.co/wlrfBTGESL pic.twitter.com/ccCORYnsH2 — ABC News (@ABC) July 24, 2020

“The city of Chicago—at Mayor Lightfoot’s direction—has temporarily removed the Christopher Columbus statues in Grant Park and Arrigo Park until further notice,” the mayor’s office said in a statement. “This action was taken after consultation with various stakeholders. It comes in response to demonstrations that became unsafe for both protesters and police, as well as efforts by individuals to independently pull the Grant Park statue down in an extremely dangerous manner. This step is about an effort to protect public safety and to preserve a safe space for an inclusive and democratic public dialogue about our city’s symbols. In addition, our public safety resources must be concentrated where they are most needed throughout the city, and particularly in our South and West Side communities.”

This is a step in the right direction and hopefully more government officials follow Lori’s lead! F**k Christopher Columbus.