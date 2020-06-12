KKKowardly KKKops: Chicago Police Officers Put On Blast For Hiding Out In Congressman’s Office During Rebellion [Video]

A group of cowardly Chicago police officers was neither protecting nor serving while their city was being burned, broken, and battered.

According to ABC7, video cameras captured more than a dozen CPD cops lounging, making popcorn, chillin’, and even SLEEPING in the looted southside campaign office of congressman Bobby Rush for FIVE HOURS. These are the same cops who would have ranted and raved about “respecting police” if one of their colleagues were killed. He is not pleased…

“They even had the unmitigated gall to make coffee for themselves and to pop popcorn, my popcorn, in my microwave while looters were tearing apart businesses. Within their sight and within their reach,” Rush said.

…neither is Mayor Lori Lightfoot

“It’s really quite mindboggling and it’s almost impossible to believe that it’s true, but yet we have five hours of video tape documenting exactly what happened,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “It is one of the most disgraceful, disrespectful things that I have ever seen and we are absolutely not going to tolerate it.”

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said there will be disciplinary action for all identified officers but he also raised a very valid question, “This kind of conduct means, if you sleep during a riot, what do you do on a regular shift when there’s no riot?”.

Per usual with bum a$$ police, Chicago police union leader John Catanzara actually tried to defend these worthless bacon boys. He told the media that those cops were summoned to the office after Rush’s staff requested protection from interlopers. A Rush spokesperson gave this “explanation” the Mutombo fingers saying not a single person made such a request.

Sounds like this lazy blue boy behavior is going to cause internal conflict as well.

“The same time these 13 officers were popping popcorn, taking a nap, relaxing inside this office, I was standing shoulder to shoulder on State Street as we got pounded by rocks from rioters,” said First Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio.

