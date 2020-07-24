School Of Hip Hop: Melanie Fiona Cracks The Code On Teaching Son Cameron From Home

COVID-19 has a whole lot of parents out here struggling to figure out how to homeschool their kids, but Melanie Fiona put her creativity to work and found a way to keep her kiddo interested in his studies.

Melanie took to Instagram to show off her son Cameron working on his vocabulary with a little help from his favorite Outkast jam, “So Fresh And So Clean.” She explained how difficult she found homeschooling until she adjusted to her son’s learning style and decided to implement a little fun into her lesson plan. Smart Mama right!

We love Melanie’s family! The singer was supposed to wed her son’s father, songwriter Jared Cotter this Summer in a beautiful Italian wedding — however COVID-19 had other plans. Last week Melanie posted about the couple’s engagement and their decision to put their wedding plans on hold.

Check out the video below:

Melanie is really going through so many things everyone else is right now. We’re all having to make changes to our plans and we know she isn’t the only one who was stressed out over her kids’ school work!

Hopefully things improve soon so Melanie and Jared can tie the knot. We’re going to stay tuned and see how her school plans with Cameron continue.