Melanie Fiona Uses Son's Favorite Outkast Song To Help Her Homeschool Him
School Of Hip Hop: Melanie Fiona Cracks The Code On Teaching Son Cameron From Home
COVID-19 has a whole lot of parents out here struggling to figure out how to homeschool their kids, but Melanie Fiona put her creativity to work and found a way to keep her kiddo interested in his studies.
Getting creative with this learning at home stuff, by any means necessary. 💪🏾 #MotherhoodAndMusic ⠀ Do you know your child’s “Learning Language”? ⠀ ⠀ I was having such a hard day getting Cam to focus yesterday. So as soon as he started to bark back with resistance, I put on music. He loves this song, and that’s how I came up with the lesson of the day. ⠀ ⠀ The trick with my kid is FUN. That’s all he wants to do. All day. Of course it is… he’s 4!! If it feels too structured, he’s checked out. So I had to stop forcing him to sit down and do work sheets with rigid timelines and expectations, and learn to speak his learning language. Paying attention to his interests and letting him lead me into how he would like to learn has been a way more successful approach. Every kid has different needs. And although I don’t believe is our job to be perfect homeschool teachers, I do believe it is our job (as parents) to nurture our responses to those needs. To be honest, this whole pandemic, has really put an emphasis on the notion that educating our children should not be a “one size fits all” model. ⠀ ⠀ S/o to all the moms & dads out there who had to become #homeschool teachers overnight. You are doing the best that you can, and that is certainly enough. 💜
Melanie took to Instagram to show off her son Cameron working on his vocabulary with a little help from his favorite Outkast jam, “So Fresh And So Clean.” She explained how difficult she found homeschooling until she adjusted to her son’s learning style and decided to implement a little fun into her lesson plan. Smart Mama right!
We love Melanie’s family! The singer was supposed to wed her son’s father, songwriter Jared Cotter this Summer in a beautiful Italian wedding — however COVID-19 had other plans. Last week Melanie posted about the couple’s engagement and their decision to put their wedding plans on hold.
Melanie is really going through so many things everyone else is right now. We’re all having to make changes to our plans and we know she isn’t the only one who was stressed out over her kids’ school work!
Hopefully things improve soon so Melanie and Jared can tie the knot. We’re going to stay tuned and see how her school plans with Cameron continue.
