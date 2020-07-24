Pure Comedy: Uncanny Trump-Impersonator Sarah Cooper Remakes “Cognitive Test” Rant, Might Be Her Best Work Yet [Video]

Sarah Cooper is the funniest thing on the internet and she’s been that for months now. If you haven’t followed her on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, Snap Chat, or YouTube then we have no idea what the f**k you’re even doing with your life.

Donald Trump has been mocked and jeered in a variety of ways. One of the most famous is Alec Baldwin’s Trump spoof on SNL. We’re here to tell you right now, that Alec Baldwin ain’t got s#!t on Sarah Cooper. It’s not even close. No cap.

The thing that makes Sarah Cooper so special is that she absolutely NAILS the manic mannerisms while also subtly and shadily acknowledge that Trump knows that everything coming out of his mouth is complete and utter bulls#!t.

It’s brilliant and it seems so effortless for her to convey all these conflicting emotions and faux intellectual bravado while being absolutely ridiculous. Art. It’s art and we’re all better for it.

When it’s all said and done we will owe flowers to a lot of people after 2020 is over and Sarah Cooper is somewhere near the top of that list.

Press play to peep her latest foray into the mind of Donald J. Trump as he explains how he “aced” the cognitive test that he was asked to take.