COVID Don’t Discriminate: Doja Cat Reveals She Tested Positive For Coronavirus Months After Calling Anyone Scared Of The Pandemic A “P***y”

If there’s anyone who could benefit from logging out of the internet for a while, it’s Doja Cat. We all know she experienced some backlash from fans over her choice of chatroom activities over the past couple weeks, and now, some comments she made on Instagram Live a few months ago came back to bite her where it hurts.

Months after mocking the severity of the pandemic and anyone who was afraid of it, the rapper has revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19. Doja Cat broke the news during an interview with Capital XTRA.

“I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates,” she revealed. “I don’t know how I got it but I got it.” She went on to say that she’s fully recovered and that her symptoms lasted for a relatively shorter period of time. “I’m OK now. It was a four day symptom freak out but I’m fine now.”

News of Doja Cat contracting the virus was made even more interesting when fans remembered how she was talking about the pandemic back in March.

“B***h, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the motherf***ing beer version of that s**t,” she told fans on Instagram Live. “I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, ’cause I don’t give a f**k about corona, b***h. It’s a flu!” “I’m not scared,” she continued. “Y’all are p***y, period. You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep — that’s all you gotta do. Y’all are so scared of some damn corona. Y’all are so scared of corona that I need a Corona.”

Ahhh, sweet serendipity. Seems like Doja Cat spoke a liiiiiitle too soon on that one.