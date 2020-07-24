Honest Talk: Barack Obama Sits Down With Joe Biden To Discuss Trump, COVID-19, Healthcare & More [Video]

As we head into the 2020 election, we are in the middle of a global pandemic, peak unemployment numbers, lack of healthcare, and everyone is discouraged about the future. The current administration has no plan to turn any of this around and refuses to take any blame for the current state of the United States affairs. Everyone is beyond just bashing the Trump administration and looking forward to the next step to turn things around.

Joe Biden recently met with President Barack Obama to have a socially distanced conversation on the current state of America. The best part of this conversation is that it wasn’t a bashing session, but rather, a former President and Vice President sitting down to discuss the things they did to avoid the United States getting to where it is under our current administration. During the chat, the two take a trip down memory lane to when they came into the office and how the U.S. was facing similar issues that are still ongoing including unemployment, the housing market crash, and a financial crisis, all of which were dumped on Obama’s lap on day one. Obama points out that the issues he faced upon entering couldn’t wait 100 days for a plan and he had to act right away. Obama and Biden’s conversation is a refreshing reminder of how it felt to have real leadership.

You can watch the entire conversation below.