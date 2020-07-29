UnsolvedMysteries: Twitter Explodes With Theories About The Shocking Rey Rivera Case

Everyone’s buzzing over Netflix‘s reboot of the spooky-themed classic Unsolved Mysteries. According to Forbes, Unsolved Mysteries solved approximately 1 in 4 cases over the years with the help of its loyal armchair detectives. Back in the day, viewers could call in to a hotline to give potential leads on crime cases to law enforcement. Now, the show invites viewers to head to their website to give any information on suspected criminals in the hopes of bringing perpetrators to justice.

The series starts with the deeply unsettling ‘Mystery on the Rooftop’ episode where we’re introduced to seemingly perfect husband Rey Rivera whose body was found six days after he abruptly left his home in May 2006.

The 32-year-old writer was found at the Belvedere Hotel in Baltimore where he (allegedly) fell from the top of the hotel and crashed through the roof.

But wait, there’s much, much more: investigators were baffled that his cellphone and glasses were left unscratched despite his 100+ foot fall through the roof.

Based on the roof’s damage, you could conclude that he fell from a much higher point making this mystery even more perplexing.

There’s also the matter of a cryptic letter with a list of names, TV shows, books and movies found taped to his computer that’s been impossible for investigators (and everyone else) to crack thus far.

At first glance, it looked like a series of coded messages or (Masonic?) riddles consistent with his obsession with the film industry as a writer.

Unfortunately, the death was ruled a probable suicide that continues to fuel endless waves of plausible (and not-so-plauside) theories that we compiled for you on the flip. (*WARNING* SPOILERS AHEAD)