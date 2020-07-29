Tyga Taught Her? Blac Chyna’s Trippie Redd Assisted 2nd Single “Cash Only” Is Catchy AF [VIDEO]

Listen if you’re anything like us, chances are you were super skeptical when it was revealed that Blac Chyna was working on music but just a short period of time after hitting skip on her first single “Seen Her,” the serial entrepreneur has released an ode to racks called “Cash Only” which features Trippie Redd and is dare we say — actually decent.

The visual clip for the song showcases Chyna relaxing in her Los Angeles mansion, dancing by her pool and fanning herself with wads of hundreds as she coos the song’s chorus: “I can care less bout who mad // I’m too concerned with this cash.”

Check out the video for “Cash Only” below:

What did you think? Is a career in music really about to happen for Chyna?

Chyna has a really interesting bio… The Washington D.C. native started her career as a dancer in Miami, where she won the attention of rappers like Tyga and Drake — the former who eventually wifed her up and fathered her son King Cairo. Chyna’s dancing days were followed by a career in modeling, which helped her build a massive following on Instagram, with over 16 million followers on the platform. Chyna has been featured on and starred in numerous reality television shows, including E’s Rob & Chyna and Keeping Up With The Kardashians, The Real Blac Chyna, her show on the Zeus Network, and her own show Only Cams. In addition to her work in entertainment, the business-minded beauty also launched her own clothing line and boutique 88 Fin, as well as her “Lashed by Blac Chyna,” brand of adhesive eyelashes, in addition to offering makeup tutorials at her own beauty bar in Encino, CA.

Which revenue stream do you think has brought in the most cash for Chyna so far?