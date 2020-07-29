Monsters & Melanin: Lovecraft Country Holds Highly Anticipated Comic-Con Panel, Debuts Sneak Peek Clip [Video]

To say that we are excited for HBO’s new Blackity-Black sci-fi series Lovecraft Country is an understatement. After getting a taste of the brilliant historical-social-commentary-turned-comic-book-show Watchmen last year, HBO is once again pressing the gas on content featuring Black faces in a Stranger Things type of scenario.

The cast of Lovecraft Country is absolutely incredible featuring Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, Courtney B. Vance, and Michael Kenneth Williams we anxiously anticipate some of the greatest performances that the Emmys, Golden Globes and other alabaster award shows may not even properly honor. While we’re sure that the performers and network will have a desire for such recognition if this show is anything like what we expect then the people will speak. Awards be damned.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a cramp in the summer’s biggest events with one of those being Comic-Con. The internet nerds’ homecoming mecca was held online this year and the cast of the show participated in a panel to give people an idea of what they are about to see. Press play to peep.

If you are somehow still unmoved, HBO released a sneak peek of the show and if you’re not sold after that then there is no helping you. Godspeed. The rest of us will be living our best Black lives fighting off creatures from the great beyond.

Lovecraft Country premieres August 16 on HBO.