BuyBlack: Fenty Skin & 15 More Black-Owned Skin Care Brands To $pend With Forever

Fenty Skin just launched and shook up the spaces where Black estheticians and skinfluencers dwell on social media. The launch is doing so well, products are already popping up on re-sell sites for up to $400! Go Rih-Rih.

With the all hype behind the celebrity centered brand we’re reminded that togetherness is a beautiful thing, and being Black in an industry doesn’t have to mean they’re the “only ones.”

Get into itttt 🔎 Our TOTAL CLEANS'R REMOVE-IT-ALL CLEANSER ($25 USD) is the first step to your skincare routine! Use it morning and night to cleanse off all that dirt, oil, and impurities— plus it doubles as a makeup remover! pic.twitter.com/a9s6uccbf9 — FENTY SKIN (@fentyskin) July 29, 2020

There are dozens of Black-owned skincare brands that were born in kitchens and basements around the country of dedicated Black people so we’d like to shine a light on them.

We gathered a list of Black-owned brands, big and small, buzzing right now, like Rosen. Rosen Skincare was founded by a college-age young woman, Jamika Martin, and can now be found nationwide in Urban Outfitters stores and online.

What’s cool about Rosen’s skincare line is they offer carved out skincare routines based on the needs of the customer. Hit the flip for even more Black-owned skincare businesses to spend with forever.