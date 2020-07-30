Black Philly Former Police Woman Says Meek Mill Falsely Portrayed Her As A Dirty Cop In “Free Meek” Sues For Defamation (Exclusive)

A former Philadelphia cop who was acquitted of brandishing her service weapon at her love interest’s attackers accused Meek Mill of making her look like a dirty cop in his Amazon documentary.

Officer Saqueta Williams sued Meek Mill earlier this month for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and civil conspiracy, complaining that the rapper and criminal justice activist purposely portrayed her in a false light in his “Free Meek” documentary, with “reckless indifference to her welfare,” and has ruined her reputation and wrecked her mental health, according to her complaint, which was obtained by BOSSIP. Jay-Z, Amazon and Roc Nation are also named in the suit.

Williams admitted that she was arrested for simple assault, weapons possession and reckless endangerment after she pointed her service weapon at a group of women who had launched an unprovoked attack her significant other on a night out back in 2017. She said she identified herself as a police officer and told them to get away from them, but they wouldn’t stop the assault. So she brandished her gun at them and they finally backed away, her court papers state. The case went to trial and Williams was ultimately acquitted on the charges. She retired from the force that same year after serving seven years on the job.



The officer said her name was added to the District Attorney’s Office’s so-called “do not call” list of Philly law enforcement who had been arrested, faced disciplinary action, committed perjury, and other criminal acts. She said she doesn’t know how or why her name ended up on the do not call list because she beat her charges.

Nevertheless, in one episode of “Free Meek” entitled “Filthedelhia,” a “graphic image” of Williams is displayed on-screen while a voice-over from a journalist discusses the notorious list, the cop said. She said the clip made viewers falsely assume that she was one of the bad cops from the list, and has caused her severe distress, fear of harm and has ruined her chances of getting into politics.

Williams wants her day in court and is seeking punitive and compensatory money damages of more than $75,000. We’ve reached out to Willams’ lawyers for comment.

Neither Meek, nor his co-defendants responded to the lawsuit as of July 29. No lawyer was listed for them, and BOSSIP’s efforts to reach them were not successful.