A Worthy Queen: Rihanna Talks Fenty Skin, Inclusion In Beauty, And Feeling Like “A Clown” Wearing Iconic Yellow Gown To Met Gala [Video]

Rihanna has launched yet another wildly sought-after product under the Fenty Beauty umbrella and she was NOT playing when she said “that Rihanna reign just won’t let up”.

Fenty Skin has been the talk of Al Gore’s internet for the past couple of weeks and tomorrow, July 31, the world will be able to purchase the products and post endless skin routine tutorials on social media.

Yesterday, Rhi spoke with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans at length about her passion behind the brand. Rihanna cringes at the idea of inclusion as “a narrative” and that she wants us to reach a point where it just…is. It’s obviously very important to her that everyone, literally everyone, be able to take part in experiencing her products without feeling pushed to the margins. Again, a worthy queen.

Rih also talked about that one time she wore THIS to the Met Gala:

Robyn. Had. Them. Hoes. Under. PRESSURE.

Do you hear what we’re saying to you???

PRESSURE!

But despite our enthusiasm for her ‘fit. Rihanna reveals that on the night she was to grace the peasants with her presence she felt SUPER insecure about stepping out on the red carpet:

“I was scared to get out of that car because I felt like I’m…I’m doing too much. I was driving past the red carpet and I was just seeing gowns and I was like ‘Oh my God…I’m a clown. People are going to laugh at me. This…this is too much.'”

Rih-f***ing-anna, who looks like she looks, thought people would laugh at her. Lord have mercy, we done heard it all.

Press play down bottom to watch the whole interview for yourself.