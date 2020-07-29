Fenty Savage:Here’s How Rihanna Showed Support To Megan Thee Stallion While ALSO Pettily Shading The HELL Out Of Draya Michele

It’s been a couple of weeks since Megan Thee Stallion was the victim of gun violence at the hands of Tory Lanez, allegedly. Since then, much of the internet has been split between showing support and mocking her for her injuries. Social media comedian, Jess Hilarious is receiving a lot of flak online for reenacting the incident. However, one of the most notorious offenders was Draya Michele, who lit keyboard warriors on fire last week with her comments comparing the Tory and Megan shooting to that of the controversial relationship between Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston:

“I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot, too.”

Meg caught wind of Draya’s comments and went off via Twitter:

“Dumb b**** that s*** ain’t f**** funny who tf jokes about getting shot…” “And f*** all the h** a** n****s making jokes about it too. I’ll talk about shit when I get ready.”

Since then there has been speculation that Draya got dropped by Fenty Savage as an ambassador. As you know, Rihanna is a domestic violence survivor, having been assaulted by Chris Brown in the past. The response to Draya’s comments were swift as rumors floated that Fenty dropped her. Then this happened:

Rih and company sent a care package including that banging lingerie and a note of positivity. That’s gotta be Rih’s way of letting the world know who she supports in all of this. Recently, Megan Thee Stallion became a brand ambassador for the Savage X Fenty 2020 summer campaign. So, it’s great to see that Boss babe Rih is riding for Megan throughout this tough time period.

We love to see it as much as Draya probably hates to see it.

Hit the flip to see everyone clowning Draya for it and supporting Meg.