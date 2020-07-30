Divorces: Tracy Morgan And Wife Megan Wallover Call It Quits After Almost 5 Years

Comedian Tracy Morgan and his wife of nearly five years Megan Wallover are sadly ending their marriage. Tracy’s spokesperson released a statement to PEOPLE addressing the split, asking for the public to respect their privacy.

“Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

A rep for Wallover’ confirmed the split when contacted by the publication, “We can confirm that Megan filed for divorce yesterday.” The mother also asks for her privacy at this time with the interest of their child together.

“This is a private matter for the family. Megan’s primary focus remains the best interest of the parties’ daughter. She asks that the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time.”

The “Last O.G.” star originally announced his engagement to Wollover on the Emmys red carpet in 2011. Tracy, 51 and Megan, 33 wed in August 2015 in an intimate and moving ceremony, which came 14 months after a horrific highway crash left Tracy Morgan fighting for his life. The couple share one daughter, 7-year-old Maven Sonae.

Just last week the family celebrated Maven’s birthday with a Moana themed party.

News of Tracy and Megan’s split comes just a few months after Tracy spoke candidly about role-playing with his wife in the bedroom while they were in quarantine.