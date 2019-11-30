Pure Comedy: Tracy Morgan Talks Black Friday Shopping, Donald Trump’s Whistleblower, And Selling Souvenirs At Yankee Stadium [Video]

Tracy Morgan Stops By The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tracy Morgan stopped by The Tonight Show on Friday to chop it up with Jimmy Fallon.

While he’s on the show, the comedian cracks everyone in the audience up by calling out differences in how people celebrate the holidays, explaining why he’s not down with Black Friday shopping, and talking about the time he overcharged Lorne Michaels for souvenirs at Yankee Stadium years before he was on Saturday Night Live.

Check out the video down below if you’re in the mood for a laugh: