BOSSIPSounds: Melody Thornton Releases Visuals For Latest Single “Phoenix Rise” [VIDEO]

GRAMMY nominated singer-songwriter, Melody Thornton, has just released the riveting visual for her latest single, “Phoenix Rise.” Amid the current social justice climate, the powerful ballad serves as a hopeful anthem. Directed by Aramis Duran, the black and white video features intense clips from the civil right movement to current day protests. “Phoenix Rise” was written by Melody and co-produced by multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated producer, Drew Scott. The single is currently available on digital retailers worldwide. Check out the video below:

“Phoenix Rise” is the second lead track from Melody’s long-awaited EP, Lioness Eyes, due out August 7th. The seven-track project is a coming of age story which the Arizona native describes as a journey from “innocence to experience.” The EP, executive produced by Melody, marks her first release in eight years. She will commemorate the release with an exclusive streaming performance on August 7th alongside a full band, streamed live from The Hotel Café in West Hollywood. Fans can purchase tickets on Melody’s website, where they will also find an intimate letter penned by the singer. For more information visit www.melodythornton.com.

Tracklisting

1. Pray For Me

2. Goodbye To Happiness

3. Love Will Return

4. Sing About You

5. I Will Wait

6. Lioness Eyes

7. Phoenix Rise

Pre-Order Melody’s EP Lioness Eyes HERE