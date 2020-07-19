King Of Messs&B August Alsina Drops Spicy Side N**** Anthem “Entanglements” Featuring Rick Ross, Sparks Hilarious Chaos

Ok but “Entanglements” by August alsina had me like pic.twitter.com/wlvd6vwjJh — Cinnamon (@ayyyrosa) July 19, 2020

King of Messs&B August Alsina is back at it AGAIN with his spicy shenanigans. This time, dropping scandalous side n**** anthem “Entanglements” featuring a very petty Rick Ross who effortlessly floats over the soon-to-be streaming smash.

Teased by August ahead of its midnight release, the admittedly catchy jam trended within minutes as fans raced to stream the tell-all track that goes deeper into his now infamous entangleship with Jada Pinkett Smith that continues to fuel social media’s latest meme obsession.

“If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that. I think it’s just the language that probably stuck out to people,” said the singer. “But I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic,” said Alsina in a revealing Vulture interview.

Whew, just when we thought the entanglement era was over Aug extended it with a smart business move that will certainly allow him to capitalize off one of the messiest celebrity scandals of 2020.

