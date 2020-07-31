The Future Is Black: Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi Stole The Show As Stars Of #BlackIsKing And Twitter Erupted

As you know, Beyonce’s “Black Is King” has finally hit the internet and it’s just the masterpiece we thought it would be. The movie, a reimagining of The Lion King through the eyes of a the African diaspora, is moving, powerful and beautiful.

As Bey explained on Good Morning America: “The narrative unfolds through music videos, fashion, dance, beautiful natural settings and raw new talent, but it all started in my backyard,” her message continued. “So from my house to Johannesburg to Ghana to London to Belgium to the Grand Canyon — it was truly a journey to bring this film to life.

And my hope for this film is that it shifts the global perception of the word ‘Black,’ which has always meant inspiration and love and strength and beauty to me,” she added. “But ‘Black Is King’ means Black is regal and rich in history in purpose and in lineage. I hope y’all love it, I hope you enjoy it and I hope y’all see it tonight.”

She did just that. However, she has to take a backseat to the real star and that’s Blue Ivy.

Let’s talk about Miss Blue Ivy making her presence known for the Ivy League #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/RAcWDJnUK0 — chaotic.clutz (@RosaTubman) July 31, 2020

Blue stole the show on her various appearances. We even got a Rumi appearance too. And the film was dedicated to Sir. Hit the flip to see how the internet was wowed by Blue…again.