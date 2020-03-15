“Until Then, STFU”: Jay Electronica Calls Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg A ‘Clout Chaser’ After He Criticizes Lyrics From ‘A Written Testimony’

After almost a decade of broken promises, rumors, and speculation, Jay Electronica finally dropped his debut album, A Written Testimony.

Even without having dropped an album before, the rapper has always been known for his lyricism, so it’s no surprise that fans have been reading into every single bar on the project since it dropped. But with that close attention, inevitably, comes some negativity–because there’s always going to be some lyrics a listener reads into and doesn’t particularly appreciate. That’s what happened with Hot 97 personality Peter Rosenberg, who took offense when he heard a line that seemingly made him feel uncomfortable, so he tweeted about it.

"My feet might fail me, my heart might ail me

The synagogues of Satan might accuse or jail me" Not feeling this bar from Jay Electronica and I know I'm not the only person who felt a way about it . — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) March 14, 2020

It has been so long since hip hop has done that to me. It used to be commonplace for songs to have lines that were iffy and made me feel like "damn does this artist hate Jews?" Not in a minute. So thanks for throwing it back Jay. — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) March 14, 2020

Word ended up getting back to Jay Electronica about Rosenberg’s tweets from Friday, where he was actually quoting the rapper’s 2014 song “Better in Tune With the Infinite” and not something from his new album. The bar that offended the radio personality is the following:

“My feet might fail me, my heart might ail me/The synagogues of Satan might accuse or jail me.”

After being told by fans that this wasn’t from A Written Testimony, he corrected himself on the lyric, now referencing Elec’s second mention of the Satan line on the new track, “Ghost of Soulja Slim.”

“And I bet you a Rothschild I get a bang for my dollar/The synagogue of Satan want me to hang by my collar.”