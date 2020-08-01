Marsai Means Business: ‘Black-ish’ Star Marsai Martin Is Getting Her Own ‘Tiny Talk Show’ On Quibi

Marsai Martin Is Getting Her Own ‘Tiny Talk Show’ On Quibi
Marsai Martin is blowing people twice her age out of the water.
The 15-year-old is expanding her empire by adding ‘talk show host’ to her list of credits. According to reports from Deadline, she’s set to host her own talk show titled Tiny Talk Show on the new streaming service Quibi.
Produced by Art & Industry, Tiny Talk Show is the billed as the world’s smallest functional talk show. The set is going to be a one-sixth scale of an actual set, which reflects the mission of the show itself: intimate, revealing, and devoted to subjects with a lot to say. On the show, Marsai is going to ask her guests some big questions while she steers us through this new world as we discover that, sometimes, the littlest voices are the loudest.
Marsai will serve as executive producer under her Genius Entertainment banner alongside Josh Martin and Carol Martin. Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman for Art & Industry, Alex Diaz, Daryn Carp and Nicole Dow also will serve as executive producers.
This isn’t the first time the teenager has impressed the world with her career accomplishments. Martin has earned seven NAACP Image Awards and 2 BET Awards for her role as Diane Johnson on Black-ish. Even more impressive? She also made history as the youngest person to serve as an executive producer on a major Hollywood film with Little, which she conceptualized, pitched and starred in last year.
