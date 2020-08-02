Not The Bayang! Lil Yachty Reveals His Hot Oil Treated Tresses In Hilarious Video

NOT. THE. BAYANG.

Lil Yachty is quite the character. The Doobie wrapped rapper recently showed off a new silkylicious swoop bang to the viral TikTok “Not The Bayang” that’s been sweeping social media.

The video has garnered millions of views and comments from fans who think his “bayang” is hilarious.

lil yachty looking like mc debra rn pic.twitter.com/GdlPb85l8Y — black lives always matter (@ethnsandrs) August 2, 2020

Lil “I betcho lil sister wanna look like me” Yachty pic.twitter.com/dhdgqArc1M — Jackée Harry Stan Account. (@unden14blediva) August 2, 2020

Lmfaooo lil Yachty definitely wrote act up. pic.twitter.com/bNERFYCkl3 — Barbzy (_sical) (@BarbzIts) August 2, 2020

Sounds like Yachty isn’t quite cool with the attention the post is getting, however. He tweeted;

“I ain’t gone lie my TikTok was never supposed to get out now that it’s been found I am embarrassed.”

I ain’t gone lie my TikTok was never supposed to get out now that it’s been found I am embarrassed — stealth level boat (@lilyachty) August 2, 2020

Poor Lil Boat!

Yachty has a history of headline-making hair. The rapper who usually has his signature red tresses previously told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio that he was bullied for it in high school.

“If anybody would’ve went through what I went through at that school, you would instantly cut your hair off,” said Yachty whose had his red hair since he was in 11th grade.

According to the rapper that crimson color happened while he was working at McDonald’s.

“I was on my way to work at McDonald’s. I had braids before. They were real long and they were black, but my mom made me cut them for the McDonald’s job. Then when I got the job, everybody had long braids and colored hair. So I was going to work one day and my mom said, ‘You should dye your hair red.’ And a light bulb went off in my head. I did it and then my hair grew back and I’ve had it since,” said Yachty.

What do YOU think about Lil Yachty’s “bayang”???

Lil Yachty look like he finna beat my ass for talking during church pic.twitter.com/NVhO3navBN — Chicken Hen CEO (@Grouxho_) August 2, 2020

Here’s the original TikTok video where the “Bayang” song is from.