Beautiful Black Love: Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys Celebrate 10 Years Of Wedded Bliss

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have officially made it to 10 years of marriage, and still, they gush over one another like they just started dating.

The happy couple celebrated their 10 year wedding anniversary this week by posting some loving tributes on their respective Instagram pages.

“My love, you are my dream come true!!” Alicia wrote. “You always make me smile. You make me laugh and think and grow and dream and reach and stretch and I am in awe of our love! 10 joiiiwwnnntttttttzzzzzzz!!!!!! It’s so fast bc it’s so much fun! and so true and real and genuine! I adore you!!! Here’s to so much more of the greatness we create together!!! Deeply appreciating and loving every moment.”

Swizz chose to post a plethora of photos for his tribute to his wife, documenting moments throughout their decade-long marriage that led to where they are today.

“1 full decade of love & life wow Never raised our voice at each other in 10yrs wow Thank you for everything my love,” Beatz wrote in his caption. “You’re truly everything my Love I wish us 100 more yes plus inshallah Happy 10yr anniversary Queen Dean.”

The couple celebrated the big milestone with some absolutely stunning scenery, posting a video dancing together to Supercat’s “Easy Mr Cat” with a vivid sunset as their backdrop. Alicia and Swizz both described the beautiful location as “Mars,” where they seemed to spend the whole weekend along with their children, Egypt and Genesis.

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys first met through a mutual friend when they were teenagers. Keys wasn’t interested in him at the time, but years later, when they worked on a music project together, everything changed.

Their friendship turned into a deeper relationship as they started to get to know one another more, which led to Swizz whisking Alicia off to Hawaii. The couple got married in Corsica in 2010 and welcomed their first son, Egypt, that same year.

Congrats to the happy couple on reaching such a huge milestone.