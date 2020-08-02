New Jersey Police Spend 5 Hours Breaking Up Pandemic Packed 700-Person House Party

This. is. ridiculous.

New Jersey police were recently tasked with breaking up a huge house party that clearly violated social distancing guidelines. New Jersey News reports that organizers planned a Liberian Independence Day party at a Jackson Township residence that ballooned up to 700 people and over 100 driveway blocking cars.

A flyer for the party noted that there would be free jungle juice and a twerking contest.

$1000 top prize for "twerking" was offered at a massive party held in Jackson NJ – also free food&booze – more than 700 showed up-took police from 7 different agencies to break it up. Story below @News12NJ https://t.co/DBnmbrFi1P pic.twitter.com/lb6LUAl3oF — Jim Murdoch News12NJ (@ReporterJim) July 27, 2020

Officers contacted the owner of the home, 40-year-old Yaakov Weiss, who said he had Airbnb’d his property reportedly for $824 per night, for the purposes of a party. After five hours of trying to regain control and after neighboring law enforcement was called in to help, order was established and the party was broken up reports the Jackson Police Department who released a Facebook statement.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy slammed the party during his coronavirus news conference.

“Come on folks! Come on,” said Gov. Murphy according to CNN. “That’s needlessly putting men and women in uniform and their families at risk.” Murphy’s executive order limits indoor gatherings to 100 people and outdoor gatherings to 500, which is STILL pretty high.

Patience Guanue, 23, and Alicia Hinneh, 22, both of Newark were arrested for planning the party.

Weiss has been banned from Airbnb’s platform.

‘We strongly condemn the reported behavior, which represents both a clear violation of Airbnb’s community policies and a particularly serious abuse during this public health crisis,’ a spokesman from Airbnb said.

WELP, WELP, WELP.

News like this comes amid people like YouTuber Jack Paul continuing to party at his Calabasas mansion despite growing COVID-19 cases in Calfornia. According to the influencer with a massive 13.2 million following, he’s unsure if he’ll stop.

“I don’t know what to think of it, to be honest. I don’t think anyone really does,” Paul told Insider. “No one has answers, our leadership is failing us, and everyone kind of just doesn’t know what to do. But I personally am not the type of person who’s gonna sit around and not live my life.”

If this ain’t some COVID clownery…