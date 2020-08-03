So Sad: Frank Ocean’s Teen Brother Killed In Car Crash

We’re sending heartfelt condolences to an R&B singer who lost a loved one in a car accident.

Thousand Oaks California officials confirmed that on August 2 a single-vehicle traffic collision resulted in a car swerving off the road and hitting a tree.

Sheriff’s deputies said that the vehicle was engulfed in flames and the two occupants of the vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ventura County Fire Department.

CBS Los Angeles reports that one of the deceased was Ryan Breaux, the 18-year-old brother of singer Frank Ocean. Breaux was in the car with classmate Ezekial “Zeek” Bishop, 20. It’s unclear who was driving.

Authorities said speed may have played a role in the crash.

Fans have paid tribute to Ryan Breaux on social media and they’re sending their thoughts and prayers to Frank.

Our hearts and prayers are with Frank and his family. RIP @rryanbreaux ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1F2bQY58qI — Blonded. (@blondedocean) August 2, 2020

Pierce Brosnan’s son Paris Brosnan was apparently a close friend of Breaux’s and he shared a series of photos and texts between himself and his late friend on Instagram.

“To my brother, who was talented beyond belief, possessed a heart of gold, had an energy that was infectious, a smile & laugh that lifted everyone’s spirit, and was a loyal and authentic friend to anyone he knew,” he captioned the post.

“Thank you for being there for me when I needed you most, thank you for all the wild nights, thank you for your music and all the late night studio sessions with Fray, thank you for blessing us ALL with your presence on this earth. I will carry you in my heart always. Until I see you again brother. Ryan Breaux forever & Zeek Bishop forever.”

Such terribly sad news.

Sending much love and prayers to Frank Ocean and his family as his little brother, Ryan Breaux, reportedly died in a car accident. Rest In Peace, Ryan. pic.twitter.com/Xp5dlkQo5X — Def Pen (@defpen) August 2, 2020

Condolences to Frank Ocean and the entire Breaux and Bishop families.