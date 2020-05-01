Mama Knows Best: Frank Ocean’s Mom Reveals If She Prefers ‘Channel Orange’ Or ‘Blonde’

There’s nobody in the world who will support you more than your own mother, and for Frank Ocean, even his die-hard supporters aren’t as invested as the woman who brought him into this world. The singer’s mom, Katonya Breaux Riley, has shown her support for the singer throughout his entire career, publicly praising both his music and his decision to open up to the world about his sexuality.

Earlier this week, Riley was confronted with a question that is difficult for even the most dedicated Frank Ocean fans: Which of his projects is better, his 2012 debut album Channel Orange or its 2016 follow-up Blonde? Unsurprisngly, she had some trouble choosing between the two.

‪”Blonde. No wait. They were both so good, this is crazy,” Riley said during an Instagram Live interview with poet/writer AJ Addae. “But I will probably say Blonde. I love ‘Pink + White.’ OK, Blonde.” “Why Blonde?” Addae asked. “Because I love ‘Pink + White’ and Beyoncé’s on ‘Pink + White,” Riley responded. “And I love ‘Nights,’ oh my god … and oh ‘White Ferrari!'”

Katonya’s interview was broadcasted by skincare tech startup MÜD, where (beside her son’s music) she discussed her Unsun Cosmetics company along with her approach to beauty and self-care. Luckily, for fans who missed it, Addae has revealed that she will release the interview’s full transcript sometime in the next few days.