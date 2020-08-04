For The Ragers: Travis Scott Honors The 2-Year Anniversary of ‘Astroworld’ By Writing A Thank You Note To Fans

It’s no wonder Travis Scott is looking back at his life over the past two years and feeling grateful.

The rapper dropped his third studio album, ASTROWORLD, on August 3, 2018. While Travis has always been a great performer, the tour for this album was regarded by many as one of the best in a long time–and it definitely sent the Houston native into a whole new bracket of stardom. Even when the pandemic hit, it didn’t stop Travis from keeping his momentum rolling when he wowed fans back in April of this year with his Astronomical Tour, a virtual concert he threw in collaboration with Fortnite to perform for fans. The concert drew in over 12 million viewers.

Scott took to social media on the two year anniversary of the big day to thank his loyal fans for sticking by his side through it all.

“Happy Astroversary a 2 year ride that’s still one of my favorites!!!” he wrote in a handwritten note posted to Twitter. “Album means so much to me!! To every one that bumps and rages to that soundtrack I love you. Let’s keep the ride going see you in Utopia.”

When ASTROWORLD was released two years ago, the project debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 and moved 537,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. The project–which included the smash hit singles “Butterfly Effect,” “Sicko Mode,” “Yosemite,” and “Wake Up”–boasted features from Drake, Nav, Kid Cudi, Frank Ocean, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Swae Lee, Gunna, Quavo, Juice Wrld, Takeoff, and Sheck Wes.

Congrats to Travis Scott on the major milestone!