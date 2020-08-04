ReplaceEllen: A Gallery Of Black Women Who Should Be America’s New Daytime Talk Show Host

Ellen Degeneres is having herself quite a messy 2020. While her show was on hiatus during COVID, former staffers have come out of the woodwork to speak up about mistreatment including a “toxic work environment”, intimidation and racism.

This caused Ellen to apologize:

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” she wrote at the time. “Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

Behind the scenes, though, she feels betrayed and may be ready to call it quits. Here’s what US Magazine says:

“She is p**** that people have come forward to share these negative stories about her and feels betrayed,” the source continues, noting that the comedian, 62, feels like a “target” because of her success. “She knows she can be tough at times,” the insider says, “but believes she works hard and is extremely creative.”

All of that has the world speculating that she is stepping down. That speculation is leading to people wondering who could take her place. We took a look and noted some pretty qualified BLACK women who could handle the job.

Hit the flip and see for yourselves.