If You Care: Kanye West Officially Files Documents Naming Michelle Tidball As Vice President

It really looks like Kanye West is serious about this whole “running for president” thing as he officially added his running mate, Michelle Tidball, to his request to be placed on ballots in November.

According to reports from TMZ, the rapper recently filed documents to be placed on the ballot in Arkansas. Along with listing himself, Ye also added his newly confirmed vice presidential running mate, Michelle Tidball, to the petition. Kanye already mentioned before that he would like to make Tidball his running mate, but this is the first time we’ve been given official confirmation.

Kanye met the 57-year-old during his time in his new home of Cody, Wyoming. Tidball runs an online Bible study, works in a dental office, and is a self-described “biblical life coach.” A scholar of religious studies at the University of Wyoming and Tidball’s former colleague, Mary L. Keller, told The New Yorker that Kanye’s new running mate considered herself an “online prophet.”

Still, West and Tidball have some more hoops to jump through if they actually want a chance at gracing the White House.

Like with other states across the US, Kanye has to put together a list of 1,000 signatures and submit them to the state if he wants to be on the Arkansas ballot; Illinois is currently investigating the validity of the signatures Kanye submitted to their state. Plus, Kanye already missed the deadline to be considered an independent candidate in several states.

Let’s see if he can really make this happen. Would YOU vote for Kanye if he makes it to the ballot?