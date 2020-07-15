Game Over: Kanye West Reportedly Ends Presidential Race, Pulls 2% Of Voters In New Polls

Kanye West has been letting us know he intends on running for president sometime in the near future for the past couple of years. At first, it was Yeezy 2020, but in a twist no one saw coming, Kanye declared his love for Donald Trump and said he would hold off until 2024.

Most recently Kanye spoke to Forbes to get the word out he is no longer pro-Trump. His reason for ending his support was Trump’s bunker incident and the mess he created along with it. In that same interview, Kanye also let the outlet know he was running for President in 2020, just as he mentioned on Twitter a few days prior.

Last week, Redfield & Wilton Strategies–a polling and market research firm–released its latest polling data and it showed Kanye bringing in 2% of voters.

National Poll:

Biden 48% (+8)

Trump 40%

Jorgensen (L) 1%

Hawkins (G) 1% When @kanyewest included in the poll:

Biden 48% (+9)

Trump 39%

West 2%

Jorgensen (L) 2%

Hawkins (G) 1%@RedfieldWilton (July 9) — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) July 13, 2020

According to the data having Kanye in the race actually hurt Trump, not Joe Biden like many people predicted. Unfortunately for the 2%, Kanye is reportedly packing up his campaign just as quickly as he started it, according to Daily Mail.

Steve Kramer, an election strategist hired by West to focus on getting his name on the ballot in Florida and South Carolina, told the publication on Thursday, ‘He’s out’. Yet, West’s bid was serious and there were 180 people working in the ground in Florida when the decision was made to call the effort off, Kramer said. “I’ll let you know what I know once I get all our stuff canceled. We had over 180 people out there today,’ Kramer initially told Intelligencer when the Florida campaign came to an end. ‘I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye,’ he later added. ‘Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level.’

And just like that, Kanye West’s 2020 almost-Presidential run under the ‘Birthday Party’ has reportedly come to an end just 10 days after it began.