Swirl Undone?? Fans Think Travis Kelce And Kayla Nicole Called It Quits Already Because Of THIS

Fans of Super bowl champion Travis Kelce and his insta-baddie GF Kayla Nicole suspect that their relationship may have hit a wall. The influencer baddie has sadly unfollowed the Kansas City Chiefs superstar and deleted all their pics together on Instagram leaving fans to insinuate it’s a wrap! Seems plausible.

In their history of deleted photos, the couple took bae-cations together, had parties and made fun tiktok videos, gaining a huge “couples” fanbase. They were not camera shy together at all.

Kayla and Kelce first made headlines back in 2017 after they were spotted together at former Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin’s wedding. Nicole admitted later on that the two met over Instagram after they went back and forth running up in each others’ DM’s. She wrote in a post, “He Insta stalked me, “I dmd him. The end.”

Before meeting Kayla, Kelce famously tried to find love on the reality show “Catching Kelce,” but ended up with Kayla, who he met after the show aired.

If they are single, it won’t likely be long. Kayla is a catch. The melanin-y banger is an all-natural model with a degree from Pepperdine University. Kayla has even shown off her skills on camera as a host for networks and online media publications like BET, the NBA and XONecole.

Kelce is a catch off the field too. Right now, he’s currently in the prime of his career having landed four straight 1,000-yard seasons. He’s also scored and caught 37 touchdown passes throughout his career. According to Fan Buzz, the football player rakes in more than $10 million per year.

Hopefully, these two will be ok. Do YOU think they really called it quits?