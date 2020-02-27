As winners of Super Bowl LIV, the Kansas City Chiefs have been invited to the White House to schmooze and gladhand with Donald J. Trump, 53% of white women’s impeached FOREVER President.

According to TMZ Some of the Chiefs players like defensive Frank Clark aren’t exactly thrilled about going to kick it with 45.

“I know historically … that’s something you do as a Super Bowl champion. But we’ll see, man. It’s a lot of mixed emotions about stuff going on there. We’ll see.”

On the other hand, superstar tight end Travis Kelce can’t wait to walk Donald’s halls. He said as much when the cameras rolled up on him in NYC last night.

Travis skipped his happy a$$ to Twitter to explain himself further and quell some of the potential backlash…

Grew up my whole life watching teams win championships and then go to the White House and get recognized for their greatness… regardless of who is in office I think it’s a unique opportunity to experience our nations Capital. https://t.co/1Oy1q1ORJu — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 27, 2020

Good luck with that, homeboy. Should have just sat there and ate the soul food you were privileged to have access to.