Rihanna Covers Harper’s BAZAAR & Shares Scintillating Secrets About Fenty Skin

Rihanna’s worldwide beauty is covering the worldwide pages of Harper’s BAZAAR and the beauty boss is dishing on Fenty Skin alongside all of her other entrepreneurial endeavors.

Robyn, 32, is looking striking on the cover(s), all 26 of ’em, and sharing secrets to her success as an entrepreneur in the beauty and now, skin business.

In the Gray Sorrenti taken shots, Rih looks regal and shows off some pandemic fashion as she does everyday tasks like taking out the trash. She’s also rightfully praised for her effortless ability to switch between industries, a feat few black women, unfortunately, have been able to accomplish.

Fashion and Beaty editor Kahlana Barfield Brown pens about Rih;

“Successfully pivoting from one industry to another is a feat very few people have been able to pull off—let alone Black women. Think about it: Other than Oprah, how many Black women have managed to take multiple industries by storm? The list is very short, and Rihanna’s name is unquestionably near the top—an achievement made more remarkable by the way she has done it. Rihanna’s swag bleeds through every product, campaign image, Instagram caption, and shade name (Cuz I’m Black).”

You can see more quotes from the article below including one about her planning to slay your skin with Fenty from the very beginning.

Rihanna on her brand vision for Fenty and the difficulties of “getting it right”:

“I’ve always seen the Fenty brand as more than just makeup, and I knew I wanted to make skin care from the very beginning. It was just about getting it right. You have to live with the formulas for a while and test them in different ways. It’s very different from makeup in that sense. It takes a long time.”

On her mother’s influence:

“She knew everything about perfume, skincare and makeup. She never let me wear makeup, but I was secretly fascinated. So, when she’d leave home, I would play around with hers.”

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross on Rihanna’s mission to make beauty more inclusive:

“Rihanna’s unapologetic determination to make beauty an inclusive industry – and her insistence that beauty can be democratic – changed the game. She seems to imagine from a world where there are no limits, inviting us all to do the same.”

The Bajan Bad Gals’ Harper’s BAZAAR issue is available on newsstands September 8.



