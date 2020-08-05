So Sad: Federal Judge Esther Salas Addresses Murder Of Her 20-Year-Old Son In Emotional Video

A Federal Judge is reacting to a shocking targeted attack. Last month Esther Salas’ son Daniel was tragically murdered at their family home protecting his father, Esther’s husband Mark Anderl, who survived the attack but was seriously wounded.

The shooter was identified as Roy Den Hollander who went to the residence dressed as a delivery man, then entered the home and started shooting upon entry. He described himself as an “anti-feminist” lawyer and had a history of calling for violence against officials. He was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Now, Esther is breaking her silence in a new video and calling for more protection for those serving on the bench. In the video, she also details Hollander as a “mad man” who she believed was targeting her, specifically. She goes on to talk about her son Daniel’s final weekends with friends, in which she let his friends visit to celebrate his 20th birthday despite the current pandemic. In her final moments with Daniel, she remembers him cleaning up after the partying before sprinting upstairs to answer the door. It would be the last time she’d see her son alive.

“As the afternoon progressed, it was time to clean up from the weekend festivities; Daniel and I went downstairs to the basement and we were chatting, as we always do. And Daniel said ‘Mom, let’s keep talking. I love talking to you, Mom.’ It was at that exact moment that the doorbell rang, and Daniel looked at me and said, ‘Who is that?’ “And before I could say a word, he sprinted upstairs. Within seconds, I heard the sound of bullets and someone screaming, ‘No!'”

She also talks about her husband who’s still in the hospital recovering from multiple surgeries while having to plan the funeral for their only child.

Judge Salas ends the video by speaking on people angry at Judges and stresses the importance of protecting them outside of the courtroom.