JusticeForRabiah 30-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Murdered In Baltimore, Baby In Critical Condition

The family of a pregnant businesswoman is searching for answers after she was fatally shot. Rabiah “Kiyomi” Ahmad, a bright-smiled certified cosmetologist, and the owner of Kiyomi House traveling salon was tragically murdered Saturday, August 1. The Baltimore Sun reports that Rabiah, a Miami native who was 6-months pregnant with her first child, was shot when multiple bullets were fired into a residence from the outside. No one else was injured.

Kadeem Bailey, Ahmad’s boyfriend, told The Baltimore Sun that she was “an amazing spirit” and confirmed that he was present the night of the shooting.

Police said Rabiah was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where she died. Her child, a baby girl, was delivered and as of Sunday remains in critical condition.

Prior to her passing Rabiah told Voyage Miami about her passion for editorial and high fashion styling with hopes to bring her talents to large creative platforms like the Met Gala and Harper’s BAZAAR.

She hoped to “leave her mark on Miami” and proudly sponsored the “Drip Project”, an initiative to give hair makeovers to young girls.

“I think what sets me apart from a lot of people in my industry is that I’m a holistic creative. I use my love of nature and my open view of the world as a way to influence the way I do hair and connect with my clients”

“I truly see endless possibilities, I want to build my Drip Project into something that will not only give back to the women in my community but also educate them about holistic ways to take care of there hair but most importantly themselves. I’m going to one day own my all-natural hair and body product line too. I’m going to leave my mark in Miami, the place that helped give life to me being who I am today.”

Authorities are still searching for a motive in the case and offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information. They are also urging residents in the area to check their doorbell or security cameras for any activity around 11 p.m. Saturday, August 1.

Anonymous calls can be made to police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

While police continue their investigation, Rabiah’s family has launched a GoFundMe for funeral expenses and medical expenses for her daughter.

“Rabiah was a daughter, Rabiah was A mother. Rabiah was an Artist. Rabiah was a philanthropist. Rabiah was a My baby is gone & I won’t let go I can’t,” reads a message from the organizer.

Rest in heaven Rabiah, you will be missed.