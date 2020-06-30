Xxplosive: Here’s What Happened When Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Filed For Divorce

Here's What Happened When Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Filed For Divorce
Dr. Dre and his wife of 24 years Nicole Young are the latest celebrity couple to call it quits in yet another pandemic plot twist marking the beginning of a potentially spicy war over the music mogul’s $800 million fortune.
The divorce documents reportedly filed by Young on Monday cite “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split with a request for spousal support.
Sources close to Nicole say she’s never signed a prenup which means she’s about to put the beats on Dre’s massive cash stash that includes nearly a billion in assets.
Whew, it’s about to get uglyyyy as both sides prepare to battle it out in court over the fortune that, based on previous high-profile divorce cases, will be split right down the middle.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Dr. Dre’s looming divorce on the flip.
