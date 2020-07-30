Following Reports Stating The Contrary, It Looks Like Dr. Dre And Nicole Young Did Have A Prenup After All

While previous reports about their separation highlighted the belief that Dr. Dre and Nicole Young didn’t have a prenuptial agreement, it looks like the opposite is true.

According to reports from TMZ, the legendary producer recently filed his answer to Young’s divorce petition, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their break-up. In the separation, Young is seeking spousal support along with a division of their multimillion-dollar properties, but Dr. Dre’s answer reportedly states the distribution of their real estate will be based on the terms of their prenup.

As pointed out by the outlet, Young’s initial petition made no mention of a prenup, and after their divorce became public, sources close to her claimed she never signed one.

“Well, of course, anything he acquired before marriage is his separate property, with or without an agreement and sold Beats during the marriage and there doesn’t appear to be a separate component to it,” Los Angeles-based attorney Peter M. Walzer told Fox News following the divorce announcement. “So that’s a huge amount of money and it’s probably all community property.”

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young got married back in 1996 and share two children together: 23-year-old son Truice and 19-year-old daughter Truly. Luckily, since the children are now adults, there are no issues involving child support of any kind. TMZ also reported that Dre is fine with paying his soon-to-be-ex-wife alimony, but how much he’s willing to dish out is still unclear. We hope everything can be resolved with peace and love for these two.