The Tonight Show: Blake Griffin Explains How The NBA Bubble Is Like An Episode Of ‘Black Mirror’ [Video]

Even though Blake Griffin isn’t taking part in the current festivities going on over in Orlando, he’s still got a pretty good idea of what the rest of his NBA affiliates are going through inside the bubble–and he compares it to an episode of Black Mirror.

The Detroit Pistons baller made an appearance this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about his brand new podcast, The Pursuit of Healthiness. During his conversation with the host, Griffin talks about what inspired him to do a podcast and why he went with something health-focused rather than delving into some of his other interests, like comedy or basketball.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the topic of the NBA bubble comes up. While Griffin and his Detroit Pistons didn’t make it to the Disney World resort, the baller has heard all about what’s going on on the inside and he trusts that everyone involves is making this venture as safe as possible. Also on the subject of basketball, Blake shares what it’s like to play with Adam Sandler, who he refers to as the best comedian basketball player.

Check out the interview down below to hear all about Griffin’s new podcast and what else he has going on right now: